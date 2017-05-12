8-yr-old Ohio boy who took his own life was bullied, assaulted 2 days before death, mom says

CINCINNATI — An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy’s suicide in January, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he took his life.

A Hamilton County coroner’s office spokesman said Friday that new evidence has prompted the reopening of the case, but he wouldn’t say what that evidence is.

A homicide detective told school officials the boy tried to shake the bully’s hand and was thrown to the ground. Other children reportedly step over and point at Gabe Tate as he is on the ground.

Attorneys for the boy’s mother, Cornelia Reynolds, say Gabe lay unconscious for 7½ minutes before an assistant principal came to his aid. A Carson Elementary School official told Reynolds that her son fainted.

Two days later Reynolds found her son hanging from his bunk bed.

School officials have been critical of the detective’s description of what happened in the surveillance video recorded Jan. 24. It has said the video has been ‘mischaracterized.’ A Cincinnati schools spokeswoman says the video might be released Friday.

Reynolds says she doesn’t feel enough was done to prevent bullying at the school.

“I just feel like enough is not being done, and I feel like stuff is being swept under the rug,” she told WLWT.

“A boy is in the bathroom punching and threatening and assaulting other children, and the son of my client walks in, he actually attempts to shake the assailant’s hand, and the assailant pulled him forward and slammed him into the wall, and he is knocked unconscious for seven and a half minutes,” said attorney Jennifer Branch.

