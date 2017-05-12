A Royal Wedding: Couple ties the knot at Kauffman Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two different diamonds were on display at Kauffman Stadium today: the baseball diamond, and the wedding kind.

Tony and Caroline Pardo tied the knot on Friday in a "Royal" wedding. The got married in the Royals' home dugout.

The couple said when they were searching for a venue, it was one place they could agree on.

We sat in Section 409, and we love every time we've been at the field and we said 'this is exactly where we want to have the most important moment of our lives,'" Caroline said.

The Pardos said their goal now is to see every Major League stadium in the next 3 years. They said they're already about 30 percent of the way there.