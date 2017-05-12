Boy describes being thrown from school bus in St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- All 13 children on board the school bus that crashed in near St. Louis are out of the hospital. The bus driver has not been released, but is expected to make a full recovery.

One of the youngest students on the bus says he was thrown out the emergency door - and landed in the middle of the highway, according to FOX 2.

"I hit my head on the door and then I flew out the door," 9-year-old Hamid Socoro said.

He was ejected from the bus when it crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 44, and down an embankment. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the bus swerved to avoid hitting a driver who spun out and hit a median. Police say that driver told them he was speeding to work.

Seconds after the crash, people nearby rushed to help. Hamid remembers one man who stopped his car, picked him off the pavement and put him in his car, then called 911.

"It was kind of like crazy. I never knew someone would do that," Hamid said.

"If he hears this I would say thank you very much and I appreciate what you did. That was is good thing what you did," uncle Osman Socoro said.

On Friday morning the school's principal rode the bus with the kids to make them feel more comfortable riding the bus again.