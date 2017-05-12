× Child shot and killed on Kansas City’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child died and two adult victims were injured in a shooting Friday on Kansas City’s east side.

Friday evening at about 4:10 p.m., police were notified that three people had arrived at a local hospital after a shooting near East 56th and Park. The adults’ injuries were not serious, but the male child died from his injuries.

Police have not said how old the male juvenile is.

Neighbors say they heard about a dozen gunshots. Witnesses say they saw three victims; including a man and a child in a car.

Neighbors say after the gunfire, a driver in a red car sped off.

