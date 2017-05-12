Crash injures driver and strikes pedestrian, nearly slams into liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a van, injuring a pedestrian, and stopping just short of slamming into a building.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Friday at 36th Street and Prospect Avenue.

A Cadillac traveling north on Prospect was reportedly struck by an eastbound van. The husband of the Cadillac’s driver said their car struck a pedestrian, and his wife suffered a broken arm. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

The drivers of the van reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Both vehicles stopped just short of crashing into Big D’s Liquor.

Police are still investigating.