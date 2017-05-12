Details revealed about proposed single terminal for KCI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Flanked by many guests, Mayor Sly James announced a private financing proposal to build a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Mayor James said the city has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kansas City engineering firm Burns and McDonnell, which would finance and build the terminal, estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $1 billion. The mayor says that taxpayers won't be on the hook for funding.

“Even though not a dime of city tax dollars, not a dime of city funds, no bonds issued by the city, no debt for the city is involved, we made a promise in the council in the last term that we would let Kansas City people vote on the terminal and we plan to keep that promise," he said.

Burns and McDonnell's plan calls for a 35-gate terminal with two levels of drop off and pick up for passengers. There would also be 6,000 parking spaces for travelers. While the city is in a memorandum of understanding, the plan still needs council approval, and in turn, voter approval in November.

The mayor says the city has an opportunity now to make a generational choice.

“What I am convinced of is that as conversations continue with the people of Kansas City we'll see what we've already seen; people slowly but surely understanding the value of the airport and making a move towards yes and I believe we have a compelling case to make to the voters. I appreciate the willingness of the voters to think big and to say yes to planning for the future when given the opportunity and a thoughtful, well-presented proposal,” he said.

