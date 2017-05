× Elderly man hit and critically injured following armed robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers were called to 39th and Walnut Friday afternoon at about 12:45 for an armed robbery.

When officers arrived they found an elderly male who had been hit by the suspect with a vehicle. Police say the victim has life-threatening injuries, no details have been released yet about the vehicle or the suspect.

