Family canvasses Kansas City neighborhood hoping for insight into disappearance of Liberty teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The disappearance of a Missouri teenager didn't leave many clues for investigators to follow, and police are asking for your help to find her. Desirea Ferris, 18, was last seen on May 1.

Family and friends say she left her house in Liberty and hasn't been seen since. Desirea's family is canvassing an area Kansas City, passing out flyers with the teenager's picture and information in the area of 77th and Troost.

She is 5'1" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her family says she left her house in Liberty in an unknown vehicle, possibly wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and cream colored top, also carrying a tan purse.

Since that day all calls to Desirea's cell phone go straight to voicemail and her social media accounts haven't been used. Desirea's mom says it's not like her daughter to just disappear, and she believes someone has answers.

"Somebody needs to talk. Somebody needs to bring this little girl home. She's got family out here that is just heartbroken and I want my baby girl home and I want her home safe," said Patricia Tam.

The Liberty Police Department is investigating this case. If you have any information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.