Federal agents encounter and shoot suspect who was considered armed and dangerous in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police are investigating after federal authorities shot a suspect on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Crossland Economy Studios motel on East 42nd Street near Phelps. Police said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents were there looking for a wanted suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous.

ATF agents found and shot the suspect, who was armed according to Independence police. The suspect has a non-life threatening injury, police said nobody else was hurt.

Independence police haven't released the name of the suspect yet, or the reason for the warrant.