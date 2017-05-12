How to keep people from strangling each other at work: Guy Ritchie, director of King Arthur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES-- If you love the King Arthur story, you need to see Guy Ritchie's version.

Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy - whether he likes it or not. More here from imdb.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1972591/

Ritchie sat down with FOX 4 entertainment reporter Shawn Edwards to find out more about the film and the reason he wanted to do it. Ritchie's explanation got deep.... but turned amusing when he started talking about his work ethic and some of the nonsense he sees other directors do. Watch the Chat with the Stars in the video player above!

"Really, it's a story about every man's ascension. Literally a kid comes from the street and ascends to the throne but I think there's another way of seeing it and that's our evolution as people. A man starts out his journey completely dependent on his environment, his parents everything else and then as he ascends he should become more and more independent. The end where he should be able to derive his entire sense of self from himself, not for others," Ritchie said.