Is “King Arthur” regal? “Snatched” worth catching? Popcorn Bag Movie Reviews!

1) KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

Director Guy Ritchie puts his cinematic touches on King Arthur updating the classic tale with his usual cinematic tricks. Much in he way he updated Sherlock Holmes, Ritchie makes King Arthur palatable for today's audiences and Charlie Hunnam is perfectly cast as the king. Purist may balk but most will enjoy this action packed thrill ride. Sometimes fresh takes are needed.

RUSS: Did Not Screen

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) SNATCHED (R)

20th Century Fox

SHAWN

"Snatched" is rude boy humor but from a female perspective. The good. Goldie Hawn and Amy Scummer have terrific chemistry together. The bad. Everything is way over the top. But you can't say the movie isn't fun.

RUSS SAYS There are some shamelessly funny moments along the way, but “Snatched” is essentially an R-rated sitcom that glosses over some borderline racist elements on the way to its predictable finale. It’s likable cast escapes unscathed.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) HOUNDS OF LOVE (Not rated)

Gunpowder & Sky

RUSS

The low budget Australian horror flick “The Hounds of Love” is one of the most disturbing, off-putting dramas you’re likely to see. A pair of serial killers abducts a teenaged girl for a torturous sexual threesome. Her only hope of survival is to drive a wedge between them. Yes, the subject matter is brutal, but the film debut of writer-director Ben Young is beautifully shot and thoughtfully acted.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week, “The Wall” is an Iraqi war film about two American soldiers pinned down by an enemy sniper. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena star. “3 Generations” is a comic drama about a dysfunctional family that includes a lesbian grandmother, a single mom and a girl transitioning to a boy all living under one roof. Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon star. “Risk” is a documentary about Wikileaks founder, Julian Asange. “A Dark Song” is an Irish horror thriller. “Animation Show of Shows” is a compilation of cartoon shorts. “Chasing Trane” is a documentary about sax master John Coltrane. “Buster’s Mal Heart” is an offbeat character study with Rami Malek.

