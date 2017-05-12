× Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners names interim leader as Chief Forte prepares to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte’s retirement imminent, the Board of Police Commissioners named an interim chief on Friday. Deputy Chief David Zimmerman will assume the position vacated by Chief Forte on May 20.

“The Board is honored to have Deputy Chief Zimmerman fill this vital position while we conduct our search for a new chief of police,” Board President Leland Shurin stated in a news release.

Zimmerman joined the department in 1983. He’s worked patrol as both an officer and commander, been a detective in the Narcotics and Vice Division and most recently was a commander of the Patrol Bureau. He’s a graduate of Oak Park High School and Park University. In 2001 he graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Chief Forte told FOX 4 in March that he feels like he is leaving at a high point in his career, and a high point for the department. He says his greatest success for the department has been removing barriers between police and the community. He also says he feels he has done a lot to support those under him through services that they did not have before.

Forte plans to stay in the community and try to get his law degree, possibly from UMKC. He intends to take his LSAT on June 20. He hopes to one day do pro bono work with his law degree to continue helping the Kansas City community.