KC Forum: Autism, Fundraiser and Children Services

Posted 5:52 am, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:02AM, May 12, 2017

2017-17

In this week’s radio show we learn about children’s services and how the system works. Also, a family works to find a cure for a disease of one of their loved ones.  And what exactly is autism.

Executive Producer:  Cadie Connors

Associate Producer:   Andreina Byrne

Engineer:  Ed Walker

Voice:    Doug Medlock

Music:  The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

SPONSORED BY “Mid-West Plastering”, a swimming pool plastering company

https://www.facebook.com/Mid-West-Plastering-LLC-187699298061188/

918-728-1572

 