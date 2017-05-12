KC Forum: Teens, Dogs and Dimes
2017-18
In this week’s KC Forum we get a lesson about the work that the March of Dimes does and has done for many, many years. Dogs in the prison system didn’t happen by accident, there are several groups, but one in particular was founded by a Catholic nun. Teen homelessness in the metro has increased over the last few years but there are organizations that want to help the situation.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com
