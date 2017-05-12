× Longtime Olathe residents compete on Family Feud on Friday

OLATHE, Kan. — A family from Kansas was lucky enough to do what many families try to do every year. They played a game of Family Feud with Steve Harvey; and their game will be on television on Friday, May 12th at 3:30 p.m.

The Day family lived in Olathe for about 15 years and Dan and Jana Day’s two older daughters graduated from high school there. The Days own ‘Dream Dinners’ in Overland Park. Two years ago they moved to Andover, Kan., but many in the Kansas City-metro area know them well!

If you love Family Feud, either watching or playing yourself, cheer them on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Good luck, Days!



