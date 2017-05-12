Principal who helped open Staley High School announces resignation at end of contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recently selected as the Missouri Journalism Journalism Education Association’s “Administrator of the Year” Staley High School Principal Clark W. Mershon announced he’s resigning when his contract expires on June 30.

He states in a letter that the time is right for the move as he’s wrapping up his 35th year in public education.

He helped opened Staley High School in August of 2008 and touted accomplishments that include Staley’s recognition on the U.S. News Best High School list, and a rank of #11 in the state of Missouri and #2 in the Kansas City area.

