Shooting leads to standoff with police near Thompson and Booth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene of a standoff after a shooting Friday evening that left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a scene near Thompson and Booth around 6:35 p.m. on a reported disturbance with shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police gathered information at the scene that led them to a nearby residence where it is believed the suspect is inside, refusing to exit.

The area is blocked off while negotiators attempt to resolve the situation.

This is an ongoing standoff. Check back for more updates.