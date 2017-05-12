× Three killed in 4-vehicle crash in Platte City

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a car crash in Platte City. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. and I-29 and 92 Highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash involved four vehicles.

FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien is there and she says one car is so damaged it no longer resembles a car, but instead a ball of metal.

