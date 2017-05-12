× Two skimmers found at Overland Park gas station, likely stealing customers’ credit card numbers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department reported Friday that someone attached two skimming devices to a gas pump credit card reader at the Phillips 66 at the 7400 block of Metcalf.

The credit card skimming devices steal credit card numbers of customers when the customers swipe their cards to purchase fuel. The criminals then use the card to make unauthorized purchases.

Overland Park police ask customers to call 911 if they see someone tampering with a gas pump.

“Our best opportunity to catch those installing or removing gas pump credit card skimmers is for alert citizens to observe the activity and report it immediately,” they said in the release.

