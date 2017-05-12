× Two teens charged with burglary, accused of stealing guns that led to Blue Springs schools lockdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two eastern Jackson County teenagers were charged Friday in connection with a Blue Springs home burglary on Thursday that led to school lockdowns in Blue Springs on Thursday.

Deron Bandy, 17, of Blue Springs and Javonte Tiger, 18, of Independence, each face Burglary in the 1st Degree and Stealing of a Firearm charges.

Police believe Bandy and Tiger and an unnamed juvenile went to a Blue Springs home near Third and Sherwood on Thursday and stole firearms, leading to a search for the suspects that also resulted in the lockdowns of three Blue Spring public schools. Witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and saw three young men running down the street. One was carrying a gun case.

Prosecutors requested $150,000 bonds on the two defendants.

No one was at home at the time of the burglary and there were no injuries.