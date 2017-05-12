Watch Live: Mayor James reveals details about single terminal proposal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James is hosting a news conference at Kansas City International Airport on Friday morning, and he’s joined by guests.

FOX 4 News confirmed one of those guests is the CEO of Kansas City engineering powerhouse Burns and McDonnell. Ray Kowalik told FOX 4 he will be at the news conference to discuss a “proposal to the city to build the new privately financed terminal at KCI.”

Burns and McDonnell has proposed to privately finance and build the terminal, in a bid to help boost the projects chances when put before voters next fall. In effect, the firm and other private investors would bear the risks if revenues weren’t enough to pay off bonds used to finance the new terminal. Some estimate the cost at $1 billion.

More details will be revealed at Friday morning’s news conference, and we’ll have continuing coverage throughout the day in newscasts and on fox4kc.com.