Woman who broke her knee cap before Garth Brooks concert gets to go after all

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who couldn’t go to the Garth Brooks concert at the Sprint Center, even though she had tickets, got a surprise and a second chance on Friday.

Linda and Shirley were supposed to go to one of Garth’s earlier shows, but Shirley tripped and fell on the sidewalk. She broke her knee cap in four places and had to go to the emergency room. Needless to say, she and Linda were disappointed.

But thanks to country music radio station ‘106.5 The Wolf’, they’re not going to miss Garth. ‘The Wolf’ was able to get a pair of tickets for a show this weekend. You know if they weren’t before, Linda and Shirley are forever-fans of both Garth and The Wolf now!