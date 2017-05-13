35-year-old woman struck, killed as tow truck driver loaded her car onto bed of truck along I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the individual killed along I-70 Saturday was waiting for her car to be loaded onto a tow truck.

The Highway Patrol says 35 year-old Adrienne Afrisio of Blue Springs was standing next to a tow truck on the right shoulder -- near Woods Chapel Road -- as her vehicle was being loaded onto the bed around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say another car then hit the back of Afrisio's vehicle and then struck Afrisio and the tow truck driver.

Afrisio died at the scene. The tow truck driver, along with the driver of the third vehicle and teenager in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The interstate has since reopened, but one point traffic was backed up to Noland Road.