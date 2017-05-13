ATF offers $5,000 reward for clues after firearms were stolen from KC pawn shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Stolen firearms could be circulating in Kansas City after a Saturday morning burglary at a pawn shop.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Gun Trade Association are now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that can help find the thieves.

According to the ATF, someone broke into Smart Pawn on Troost Avenue and stole several firearms.

Kansas City police say a suspect in the burglary was last seen walking westbound from 63rd Street and Troost carrying a large duffel bug.