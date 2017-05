KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The boys in blue joined baseball players across the country this weekend and traded in their typical uniforms for pink ones.

The swap to pink for players is in honor of Mother’s Day and promoting breast cancer awareness.

In addition to the pink on their uniforms, players had pink socks, shoes, hats and even bats and batting gloves.

Sporting these unis all weekend for #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/LAVTlV90va — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 13, 2017

The first 10,000 women into Kauffman Stadium Sunday will receiveĀ a free sun hat.