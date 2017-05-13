× Carrier and Bryant recall heat pumps due to fire hazard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just as temperatures start to warm up there’s a new recall involving heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.

The recall involves more than 23,000 Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme heat pumps.

The capacitors in the fuse boards can stop working, causing the unit to overheat– leading to a fire hazard.

The Carrier Greenspeed model numbers are:

25VNA024

25VNA036

25VNA048

25VNA060

The Bryant Evolution Extreme model numbers are:

280ANV024

280ANV036

280ANV048

280ANV060