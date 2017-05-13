EB I-70 closed at Little Blue Parkway due to fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms that one person died in a crash along eastbound I-70 near Little Blue Parkway Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m., and eastbound I-70 has been since shut down as state troopers investigate.

State troopers have not yet released details surrounding the crash or the victim's identity.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol believes three vehicles were involved, but they say they're still in the process of confirming the number of vehicles involved.

FOX 4 will be adding new details as they are confirmed.

Refresh this page for the latest.