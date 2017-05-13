Fire at Grandview home claims life of elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A man in his 70s is dead following a house fire in Grandview Saturday.

According to the Grandview Fire Department, crews went inside the home along West 155th Street to make sure everyone got out, but found the elderly man's body inside.

The fire chief says the fire started around 8 p.m. and is now under control.The cause is still under investigation.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, but a neighbor tells FOX 4 the man who lived at the home loved his neighborhood and had lived there for about 60 years.