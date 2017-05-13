Hundreds of kids spent day on field of Arrowhead Stadium learning drills from the pros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some lucky children got the chance to step out on the field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday.

Hundreds of kids practiced throwing, kicking, and running drills with the pros.

Nearly 1,500 people registered for the Kids Club Football Frenzy.

Several Chiefs players spent the day signing autographs and taking pictures with the kids.

"It is fun to come out here and see them doing the drills, the same drills that we go through and just have fun with it," Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson said.

The kids also worked on perfecting their touchdown dance.