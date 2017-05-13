Hundreds of moms spend Mother’s Day weekend at Kansas Speedway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's loud, crowded and hot, but it's exactly how hundreds of women said they wanted to spend Mother's Day weekend. FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush spoke to mom's who went to watch NASCAR with their families.

"I love racing, it's just one of our favorite pastimes," said Denise Culver, who spend Mother's Day weekend at the speedway. "Just the people and you know enjoying the race, cheering for the one that we want."

FOX 4 spoke to one 12-year-old boy who said he treated his mom to a weekend of NASCAR.

"You are basically just having fun with your mother and being nice to your mother and doing stuff for your mother, basically it's just all focusing on your mother," said Dakota Mercer.

Mercer said he and his family traveled to the race from Jefferson City, Missouri.

Larry the Cable Guy served as the grand Marshall for Saturday's race.