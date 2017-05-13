Independence police searching for two suspects who robbed UMB Bank

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The search is on for two suspects who robbed an Independence bank Saturday morning.

According to Bridget Patton with the KC FBI, the suspects robbed the UMB Bank near East 39th Street and South Lynn Court around 9:25 a.m.

The suspects are described as two black males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. One suspect’s face was covered in a red bandanna, the other suspect’s face was covered in a blue bandanna.

Patton says the suspects fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a brown or tan-colored vehicle with Missouri tags. The vehicle was located abandoned just north of the bank.

If you have information about this robbery call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.