× Police identify woman shot in car near Swope Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they have identified the woman who was shot in her car near Swope Park last weekend.

Officers found 21-year-old Evette Clint critically hurt in the driver’s seat near Pavilion Road and Swope Parkway Sunday night.

She died days later in a hospital.

If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.