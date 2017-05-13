Police still searching for suspect who shot, killed 3-year-old, injured his father and great uncle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 3-year-old and injured two men Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 4:10 p.m. a man was traveling in a vehicle near 54th and Park with his young son and his uncle, who was in the passenger seat, when a man on foot started shooting at their car.

The shooting claimed the life of 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III. Marcus' father and great uncle are expected to survive.

Lamonica Blair said bullet after bullet flew just outside her front door suddenly disturbing her normal routine.

"I heard some shooting, pow, pow, pow, pow, and I ran to the door for my niece because my niece was sitting on the porch," Blair recalled.

"When I was walking out the door we heard the gunshots so I went back inside," Amber Dublin said.

An officer canvassed the crime scene with a search dog looking for more shell casings and possible evidence to the violent crime that claimed an innocent child's life.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.