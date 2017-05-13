Power outage at Worlds of Fun temporarily shuts down rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The power is back on at Worlds of Fun after a power outage Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the park, the outage occurred around 4 p.m. Affected rides were stopped and safely evacuated.

"As always, the safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority," Worlds of Fun spokesperson Eric Burke in a statement.

Power has since been restored to the park and it will remain open until 10 p.m. Worlds of Fun will be open for regular operation on Sunday.

Worlds of Fun issued the following statement:

At approximately 4PM this afternoon, there was a power outage at Worlds of Fun. Effected [sic] rides were stopped and safely evacuated. As always, the safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority. Power has been restored. Worlds of Fun is still open until 10PM and will be open for regular operation on Sunday.

Social media users posted the following tweets:

More like Worlds of Not Fun. Power went out park-wide, and none of the operators know anything. Poor communication @worldsoffun — Rusty Kugler (@rustykugler) May 13, 2017

I go to worlds of fun once and the dang power goes out — Cameron Hunt (@rhino5663) May 13, 2017

When worlds of fun runs out of power 🙃 — Carlyle Rieff (@carlyle_rieff) May 13, 2017

Tried to take Mylie for a fun day at worlds of fun and electricity to the entire park shut down🙃 — Megan McDonald (@Varsity_16) May 13, 2017