KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Do you remember the six simple machines you learned about in grade school? If not, don't fret. Chris Steinauer and Ryan Bell from Science City's S.T.E.A.M. Team have got the answer and fun projects that can be done at home to create your own simple machines.

S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.