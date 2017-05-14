Families flock to local restaurants named among best brunch spots in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Many families spent the day treating their mothers to a special holiday meal. Lines formed at one popular restaurant just voted one of the top brunch spots in the nation.

Two area restaurants made OpenTable's "100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America." Cafe Sebastienne in Kansas City and V's Italiano Ristorante in Independence were the only two restaurants in Kansas and Missouri to make the cut.

"We were quite humbled to receive national recognition. This is our second time so we are very pleased," said Greg Hunsucker, the owner of V's Italiano Ristorante.

The award made Mother's Day brunch extra special as employees prepared for their busiest day of the year.

"Mother's Day sells out about 30 days out for us. And it is our biggest day of the year where we will feed about 1,000 people today," said Hunsucker.

It was also a busy day for the families celebrating the number one women in their lives.

"I got to sleep in which is always nice. Now we are getting ready to have a lovely brunch with my favorite people in the world," said Niki Smith.

While some families waited in line for 30 minutes before opening, others made reservations weeks in advance to get a table.