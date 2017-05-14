Home invasion turns deadly when resident opens fire on intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A grandfather is dealing with relief and heartache, knowing his family is okay but another family isn't, following a home invasion that turned deadly for the would-be-robber.

It happened at 69th and Myrtle in Kansas City, near Cleveland and Gregory.

Police said it happened before 4 a.m. Sunday when a man tried to break into a house. One of the people living in the home shot the suspected robber.

At this time, police have not said who shot the intruder, nor have they given the intruder's identity.

But we do know that both people who live in that home off 69th Street are safe, and their families are thankful for that.

"Nothing like this. I've never had a burglary. I've never known anyone around me to have one."

The house where this happened is hidden by lush green leaves, and rented by Ronald Winfrey's grandson. It sits on a quiet street.

Winfrey said he just heard "that there had been a home invasion, and that was it."

And on a quiet Sunday morning, it's where Winfrey's grandson nearly became a victim. Instead, it was the other way around.

"It's very unfortunate that he had to be put in that situation. You know, you don't ever want to think of yourself as having to be in that situation where you might be forced to take someone's life."

Police said Winfrey, or his roommate, shot and killed the would-be-robber.

And on this Mother's Day, there is now a mother with no child.

"I think about, maybe, whoever the young man up there who got hurt, he probably has a mother who is going to have to think about this today."

Instead, Winfrey is glad that it wasn't the other way around.

"It makes you go back to a day like today and be glad nothing happened to my family."