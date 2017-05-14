Major League umpire and KC native Steve Palermo passes away at 67

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There were some somber moments inside Kauffman Stadium Sunday. The Royals announced Steve Palermo passed away.

He was a well respected American League umpire, but others respected him for something else.

Palermo spent a decade and a half working as an umpire and later evaluated other umpires for the American League. Sunday, the announcement came of his passing.

Oh man, the #Royals just announced former MLB umpire and KC resident Steve Palermo has passed away. pic.twitter.com/aETbJ9pzGp — Jason Lamb (@jasonlambkc) May 14, 2017

Steve Palermo carried a lot of titles during his life.

Major League umpire, husband, Kansas Citian, and even hero.

"Immediately my thoughts were about Kansas City, he is one of the most solid citizens of Kansas City," said Kevin Timmons.

Timmons is the owner of Nick and Jake's restaurant, and he said Steve was a regular there.

Timmons came to know Steve from dozens of community events and because of Steve's kind nature toward children at the ball park.

"Instead of just talking, he'd talk about baseball, how is your hitting? How is your fielding? How is your practices? I mean, he just would would make kids excited about baseball, and that's my memory of Steve," Timmons said.

“There were kids that would go up and down the aisle while Steve would evaluate umpires and do his thing,” Timmons said. “He would connect with everyone in the stadium, it was just unbelievable. I think about it a lot, I think about it every time I go to Royals stadium and I think about how I could be more like that.”

Palermo was a regular in the Kauffman Stadium Press Box.

Timmons said he will never forget how kind Palermo treated his son.

“Steve held bubblegum in a brown paper bag under his chair and presented Nick with bubblegum, he got to know Nick,” he said.

Palermo's umpire career came to an unexpected end in 1991 after he was shot and injured while trying to stop several men as they robbed two waitresses outside a Texas restaurant.

The bullet hit him in the back outside the Dallas restaurant, partially paralyzing him and forcing him to use a cane for the rest of his life.

Those who knew him said even that severe injury couldn't hold him back.

"As I was watching the game and I heard Ryan LeFebvre talking about Steve going on the mound in 1991 of the World Series to deliver a pitch on crutches, that's when it hit me, I mean that is really when it hit me, because that is the kind of guy he is," Timmons said.

Palermo passed away after a bout with cancer. He was 67 years old.