3-year-old Kansas City boy killed when gunman opens fire on car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family and community are mourning the death of a three-year-old boy, killed Friday afternoon at 54th and Park when a man reportedly started shooting at the car he was in.

Marcus Haislip III was in the car with his father and great uncle, who were also injured when the man on foot opened fire. They arrived at the hospital and hospital staff reported the victims to police, who then went to find the crime scene at 54th and Park.

The father and uncle are expected to survive.

Residents say the gunman fired rapidly, shot after shot.

"I heard some shooting, pow, pow, pow, pow, and I ran to the door for my niece because my niece was sitting on the porch," Lamonica Blair recalled.

"When I was walking out the door we heard the gunshots so I went back inside," Amber Dublin said.

An officer canvassed the crime scene with a search dog looking for more shell casings and possible evidence to the violent crime that claimed an innocent child's life.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts.

A friend of Marcus' mother set up a GoFundMe account to help the family. It says that Marcus has a brother and sister who are truly going to miss him.

"I just want to help her out a little with any extra expenses that may come about.... Please help her with anything you can even if its just a prayer," said the friend, Brandy.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.