Baby unconscious, possibly from electrical shock at Wichita carnival

WICHITA, Kan. — A 15-month-old girl is in the hospital after being seriously hurt at a carnival.

The girl was injured Friday night while standing outside a bounce house with her dad while her mom and big sister were inside.

The little girl’s grandparents told KWCH-TV that she touched a fence near a bounce house at Towne West shopping area when she went limp and lost consciousness.

Lynn Bartonek says her granddaughter was swinging back and forth on a wire in front of the bouncy house when she was hurt. Her family believes she suffered an electrical shock.

The girl’s parents flagged down off-duty police officers nearby who called for help. Paramedics tried to revive her for an hour before taking her to the hospital.

Bartonek says doctors found burn marks on the girl’s feet.

“We don’t know the circumstance, but if it could have been prevented through inspection or through a better maintenance, I feel bad that we didn’t get something like this passed before,” said Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita.

Kansas legislators asked to delay a bill that would require stricter penalties for inspections following a deadly accident at a Schlitterbahn water park last summer that killed Caleb Schwab, the 10-year-old son of lawmaker Scott Schwab. They proposed the delay to accommodate The Department of Labor and vendors.

The girl still hadn’t regained consciousness as of late Saturday.

“She was on the bench that was right here and then they were doing CPR but she wouldn’t breathe,” said one of the teens who witnessed the accident.