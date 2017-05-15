Blue Springs attorney listed as driver in crash that killed woman on the side of I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- New details emerge in a deadly crash on I-70 at Little Blue Parkway Saturday.

Adrienne Afrisio died when a car hit her as she stood on the shoulder, watching a tow truck load her van onto its bed. The tow truck driver is still hospitalized.

The crash is still under investigation. But the crash report lists Eric Butkovich as the driver of the car that caused the deadly crash.

Butkovich is an Assistant City Prosecutor for the city of Blue Springs, and also an attorney with the Jackson County Municipal Court. He is a former employee of the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Monday afternoon, the city of Blue Springs released a statement saying, in part:

The Assistant Prosecuting Attorney position is a contract position and reports to the Prosecuting Attorney. The Prosecuting Attorney is appointed by the Mayor and is also a contract position.

FOX 4's Rebecca Gannon tried to contact the Blue Springs City Prosecutor, Vernon Scoville, several times on Monday. He did not respond.

The Missouri Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.