Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes victim of robbery in Texas

TYLER, Texas — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was unharmed in a robbery in Tyler, Texas over the weekend.

KLTV reports that police met with four people Friday night who said they had been robbed. One of the victims was Mahomes. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The report says the group was getting out of a vehicle, the suspect pulled into the driveway, demanding property and gesturing to his waistband as if he had a gun.

The suspect, described as a white male, fled the scene in his vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies later located the suspect’s vehicle which was occupied by two males, identified as 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy ray Johnson, who were taken into custody.

Property taken during the robbery was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Chiefs Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said the Chiefs are aware of the incident are thankful everyone involved is safe.