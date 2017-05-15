On what would have been her 20th birthday, community honors memory of little girl who died gruesome death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A little girl who Kansas City knew for years as Precious Doe died a gruesome death at the hands of her mother and step-father, and on Monday in honor of what would have been her 20th birthday, a campaign to give meaning to her death will continue.

It took authorities four years to identify Precious Doe as Erica Green, and since community members have made efforts to make sure she is never forgotten.

At Hibbs Park there are two benches with her name on them.

Erica not only lived just up the street from the park, but her body was also found in a wooded area close by.

Her mother and step-father are serving time for her murder.

The Precious Doe Committee would like to use her birthday as a celebration of life and to help prevent any future violence.

"We got babies being killed, women being killed, black men being killed," said Teresa Perry, a member of the Precious Doe committee. "C'mon. Families killing. C'mon, it’s time to come back together and show the love."

There will be two ceremonies Monday. One will be at the park and the other at the cemetery. The party in the park will include cake and ice cream for all. Members of the original Precious Doe committee will also provide safety tips to help prevent people from becoming victims of violence. Click here for more information.