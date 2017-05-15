Cyber attack warning signs and what to do if your computer become infected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you get to work Monday morning and find your computer infected with the WannaCry ransomware, what should you do?

First of all, the experts say do not pay the ransom. If you do, there’s no guarantee the attackers will decrypt all your files and in fact, many times they will delete all your files once they get their money.

The attackers are only targeting Microsoft Windows, especially the older versions of it.

It comes in the form of an email attachment. Fox 4 even received warnings like this.

If you don’t recognize the email address, don’t open the file.

If you do, this message will pop up on your screen, demanding money to get your files back while infecting other computers on the same network.

Microsoft has released patches for all of its software, even some like Windows XP which it no longer supports. Download the security update right away to prevent the WannyCry ransomware from inflicting further damage. Then you can use your backup hard drive to restore all your files.

If you haven’t backed up your files, you might not be able to get them back.

There are some tools online you can use to decrypt and recover your information, but there’s no guarantee you’ll recover all of it.

The biggest thing is that experts say download all security updates whenever they pop up on your computer.

Microsoft identified this ransomware back in March and released a security update for it. Those who downloaded it were not vulnerable to this attack. And with future ransomware attacks possible in the future, it’s best to backup all your information and stay on top of those security updates.

Ransomware Victim Tips

1) Don't Open Suspicious Emails/Downloads

2) Stay on Top of Security Updates/Patch

3) Backup All Files

4) Don't Pay Ransom