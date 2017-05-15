Devastated family demands justice for murdered 3-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family is demanding justice after Friday's shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

Detectives continue to search for the gunman responsible for killing Marcus Haislip, 3, and wounding two relatives

The little boy's great grandmother didn't want her face to appear on camera while Haislip's killer is still on the loose. But she said everyone in the family is taking the child's death extremely hard.

"Everybody who knows Marcus, everybody loves that little boy," she sobbed.

Police say the boy was traveling in a car with his father and great uncle Friday afternoon near 54th Street and Park Avenue, when a man on the street started shooting at their car.

The boy's father and uncle both were wounded and the family told FOX 4 three shots hit little Marcus -- one in his head, one in his arm, and one in his leg.

"I want those so-and-sos to be caught," the great grandmother said. "I don’t have no morals for them. You done killed my grandson. They took everything from me. Everything! I don’t have nothing to live for; he was the love of my life. I just don’t want to live now."

The boy's great grandmother said Marcus was as smart as a whip for his age.

He lit up the room with his smile and good looks. She said he used his boyish charm to offer anyone in the family a hug and was beloved by all of his relatives.

Marcus had dreams of being a football player. His great grandmother told FOX 4 that's all he talked about. Now, she's hoping someone who knows what happened will help police bring justice to her family -- a family that can't come to grips with this needless loss.

A friend of Marcus' mother set up a GoFundMe account to help the family. It says that Marcus has a brother and sister who are truly going to miss him.