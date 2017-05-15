Jackson County Detention Center inmate alleges he was raped, and guard didn’t help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An embattled Kansas City, Missouri, jail has been sued by a man alleging he was raped by another inmate, and a guard did nothing to help.

In fact, the lawsuit filed May 9 alleges that the female guard at the Jackson County Detention Center gave cocaine to the man assaulting Ryan Dumas.

A county spokeswoman on Monday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The jail is facing other concerns, too. In April, a federal indictment accused four former corrections officers at the jail of assaulting a shackled inmate. A lawsuit filed in April by two former inmates alleged that sewage often backed up in their cells, but jail staff refused to do anything about it.

Dumas alleges that he was raped by an HIV-infected inmate in the jail’s medical pod in September. Dumas’ lawsuit said he was lying on the floor, teeth knocked out, and crying when the guard walked in. Rather than help, she allegedly handed a white substance to the attacker. Dumas said he later determined the substance was cocaine.

The lawsuit said that after the guard left Dumas was raped again by the same inmate.

Dumas was serving a 30-day sentence for probation violation for illegally obtaining prescription drugs that he needed for treatment of attention deficit disorder and seizure disorders, his attorney, Jeremy Hollingshead, said.

Guards at the jail “were too busy making money selling drugs to protect vulnerable inmates like Mr. Dumas,” Hollingshead said.

After Dumas reported the rapes, another corrections officer threatened him if he didn’t retract the allegation, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages of at least $25,000.