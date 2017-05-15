Mo. Highway Patrol troopers stepping up metro patrols for ‘Move Over’ law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In a continuing effort to bring attention to Missouri’s "Move Over" law -- the Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting two "move over" enforcement operations during the month of May.

FOX 4's Melissa Stern rode along for one of those operations on Monday, and learned what you need to know about the law so you don't get slapped with a hefty fine.

“See how it`s slowing? And they`re actually clearing the lane that`s closest to us,” said Corporal Clay Moeller as he watched drivers on the highway during the enforcement operation.

Troopers are stepping up patrols and watching drivers in Clay County, Mo., making sure you move over and follow the law.

“It`s basically there to help ensure the safety of highway workers and law enforcement that are out here on the roadways,” added Corporal Moeller.

According to Missouri’s “Move Over” law -- you're required to switch lanes or slow down anytime there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of a highway.

That includes troopers, ambulances, fire trucks, Missouri Department of Transportation workers and tow trucks.

Saturday, the highway patrol said 35-year-old Adrienne Afrisio of Blue Springs was killed along I-70 while waiting for her car to be loaded onto a tow truck on the right shoulder -- near Woods Chapel Road.

The investigation into exactly what happened Saturday afternoon is still underway, but Corporal Moeller said we all need to make sure to give emergency crews the space they need.

“Unfortunately, bad situations like that occur, and very often it`s from people not paying attention to what they`re doing as they`re going down the roadway,” Corporal Moeller said. “The emergency lights that we have, they`re there for a reason...to alert traffic to slow down, to alert the traffic to pay closer attention.”

Corporal Moeller said they conduct these enforcement operations to remind everyone of the laws, and that they are here for you, for your safety.

“Take care, you have a safe day,” Corporal Moeller said to driver after issuing a warning.

Corporal Moeller​ said that if you're stopped for violating Missouri’s “Move Over” law you're fine will depend on where you're pulled over.

In Kansas between the fine and court costs you'll end up paying more than $300.