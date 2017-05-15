More than 100,000 pounds of food collected during Harvesters’ 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This weekend more than 100,000 pounds of food collected for Harvesters Community Food Network.

Organizers say that is enough food to provide 80,000 meals for area families.

Timing for this food drive is critical. Harvesters says kids who receive free or reduced meals at school will soon be home for summer and need the help.

Letter carriers helped collect hundreds of thousands of pounds of food. Families placed bags of food on their porches or by their mailbox for letter carriers to pick up.

Last year, more than 476,000 pounds of food was donated.

Harvesters says in the area they serve one in seven people do not know when their next meal will be. One in six children in this region are insecure about were the next meal is coming from.