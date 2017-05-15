× School bus driver injured in KC hit-and-run accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of an accident involving a school bus on Monday. Police dispatchers tell FOX 4 that the school bus driver suffered minor injuries, and while there were kids on board, none were hurt.

The hit-and-run occurred in the area of 63rd and Prospect around 4 p.m., so far no details have been released about the driver who fled or what vehicle they are driving.

FOX 4 is at the scene, this story will be updated.