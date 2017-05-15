The most dangerous apps for kids in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New apps become available every day, so how do you keep up to protect your kids?

FOX 4's Kim Byrnes looked into a few of the most dangerous apps out there for kids that parents may not be aware of, according to Educate Empower Kids.

According to the report, Omegle is a free online chat website that allows users to socialize with others without the need to register. The service randomly pairs users in one-on-one chat sessions where they chat anonymously using the names 'You' and a 'Stranger.' Many videos exist of users standing nude in front of their camera to surprise or shock the stranger on the other end.

Down is an app that was named after its tag line, 'The secret way to get down with people nearby...If you want to hook up, say so!' You have the option to say you are down to hook up or go on a date.

The list doesn't stop with those two. It includes popular apps such as Snapchat, Instagram and more.

For parents wanting to keep their kids safe, the report suggests that parents approve every app on their child's phone. Parents should also follow their gut instincts. If something feels off with a child, encourage them children to use technology, including their social media accounts, for good.

Also parents are encouraged to find out what is popular in their region, different apps catch on in different locations. In addition, have regular discussions about phone use, apps, and social media with kids.